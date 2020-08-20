200820-N-EJ241-1051



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) – Mineman 2nd Class Pete Calvert, right, and Mineman 2nd Class Brian Dean, both assigned to Naval Munitions Command (NMC) East Asia Division, Detachment Misawa, hang an Mk-7 tail on an Mk-65 bomb body. NMC maintains a Pre-positioned War Reserve Stock of underwater mines, torpedoes, and provides ordnance sentencing, inspection and handling in support of aviation ordnance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 03:52 Photo ID: 6321246 VIRIN: 200820-N-EJ241-1051 Resolution: 2700x1929 Size: 979.18 KB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: LEWISVILLE, TX, US Hometown: OAKRIDGE, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMC Conducts Scheduled Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.