PACIFIC OCEAN (August 18, 2020) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) maneuvers during a division tactics (DIVTACS) exercise with the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (OPV 07), Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class frigate RSS Supreme (FFG 73) and Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (A09) during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Ten nations, 22 ships, 1 submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Luke McGovern)

