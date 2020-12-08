The United States military has used unmanned aerial systems for decades, and increasingly counts on them to perform dangerous missions that save Soldiers’ lives. Among these flying wonders is the Aerosonde, a catapult-launched and net recovered aircraft used primarily for surveillance and reconnaissance. Capable of 15 hours of flight time, the Aerosonde is highly portable and boasts outstanding optics at high altitudes. The system has undergone extensive testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground for most of its existence.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 19:36
|Photo ID:
|6320991
|VIRIN:
|200812-D-GD561-762
|Resolution:
|2920x2280
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Versatile unmanned aircraft tested extensively at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Versatile unmanned aircraft extensively tested at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
LEAVE A COMMENT