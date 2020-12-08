Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Versatile unmanned aircraft tested extensively at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The United States military has used unmanned aerial systems for decades, and increasingly counts on them to perform dangerous missions that save Soldiers’ lives. Among these flying wonders is the Aerosonde, a catapult-launched and net recovered aircraft used primarily for surveillance and reconnaissance. Capable of 15 hours of flight time, the Aerosonde is highly portable and boasts outstanding optics at high altitudes. The system has undergone extensive testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground for most of its existence.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
