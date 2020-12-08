The United States military has used unmanned aerial systems for decades, and increasingly counts on them to perform dangerous missions that save Soldiers’ lives. Among these flying wonders is the Aerosonde, a catapult-launched and net recovered aircraft used primarily for surveillance and reconnaissance. Capable of 15 hours of flight time, the Aerosonde is highly portable and boasts outstanding optics at high altitudes. The system has undergone extensive testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground for most of its existence.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 19:36 Photo ID: 6320991 VIRIN: 200812-D-GD561-762 Resolution: 2920x2280 Size: 2.78 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Versatile unmanned aircraft tested extensively at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.