    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2020) — U.S. Navy Yeoman Seaman Aaron Brooks, from Chicago, cleans a phone with disinfectant solution aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 19, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 16:52
    Photo ID: 6320814
    VIRIN: 200819-N-CU072-1118
    Resolution: 3884x2585
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors

