SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2020) — U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Schivitz, from Cleveland, left, and U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Richard Atwood, from Brunswick, Ga., wipe down a door with disinfectant solution aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 19, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

