Airman 1st Class Alexis Casey, 436th Airlift Wing Airmen service award of the quarter winner, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 27, 2020. Volunteering is a selfless caring way to give back to the world around you and improve the lives of others. Team Dover’s volunteers dedicate their time and services even in the midst of a pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christopher Quail) (This image was manipulated by adding text to the right frame, a black box and two unit tail flashes)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6320811
|VIRIN:
|200727-F-NX530-1005
|Resolution:
|8646x5504
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Dover's dedicated volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
