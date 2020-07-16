Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover's dedicated volunteers

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Josie Donithan, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Office, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 29, 2020. Volunteering is a selfless caring way to give back to the world around you and improve the lives of others. Team Dover’s volunteers dedicate their time and services even in the midst of a pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christopher Quail) (This image was manipulated by adding text to the left frame, a black box and two unit tail flashes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover's dedicated volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

