    Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Voss in Section 82 [Image 9 of 18]

    Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Voss in Section 82

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, a trumpeter and drummer from The U.S. Air Force Band, and The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Voss in Section 82 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 19, 2020.

    Voss was a 25-year veteran who passed away while deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. He died January 27, 2020 in a crash of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Phaneuf also died in the crash.

    Voss’ wife, Shannon Voss, received the flag from her husband’s casket.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

