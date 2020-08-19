Modified Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Voss in Section 82

U.S. Air Force Gen. James Holmes, commander, Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; presents the U.S. flag to Shannon Voss during the funeral service for her husband, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Voss, in Section 64 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 18, 2020.



Lt. Col. Voss was a 25-year veteran who passed away while deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. He died January 27, 2020 in a crash of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Phaneuf also died in the crash.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

