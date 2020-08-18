USS Tripoli

200818-N-YK910-1147 MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (Aug. 18, 2020) – Fireman Nia Petty cleans a fire hose fitting as the ship makes a brief stop for fuel while anchored at sea, Aug. 18. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

