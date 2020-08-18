Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli

    USS Tripoli

    URUGUAY

    08.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200818-N-YK910-1147 MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (Aug. 18, 2020) – Fireman Nia Petty cleans a fire hose fitting as the ship makes a brief stop for fuel while anchored at sea, Aug. 18. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

