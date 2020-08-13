Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Competition Week at the 174th Attack Wing

    Competition Week at the 174th Attack Wing

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman Tiffany Scofield 

    174th Attack Wing/Public Affairs

    Weapons crews from Texas and California traveled to the 174th Attack Wing to compete in a week long training competition alongside our airmen August 10-13.This type of training expands knowledge to units across the country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 12:49
    Photo ID: 6320493
    VIRIN: 200813-Z-XM083-1062
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competition Week at the 174th Attack Wing, by AB Tiffany Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Competition Week at the 174th Attack Wing

    TAGS

    syracuse
    NYANG
    174th attack wing
    174th ATKW
    163rd attack wing
    147th attack wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT