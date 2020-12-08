Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse [Image 28 of 32]

    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    CAPE MAY, N.J. - The Aids to Navigation Team in Cape May replaces a battery in an offshore lighthouse, Aug. 12, 2020.

    The ANT provides maintenance to approximately 600 aids to navigation throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

    Crew members from ANT Cape May traveled to the lighthouse to install a new battery provided by an Air Station Atlantic City HH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The ANT team installed the battery into the lighthouse after breaking down the wiring and removing the old battery and ensured the light was operational.

    To meet the Nation’s needs, the Coast Guard will recruit, train, support, and retain a mission-ready total workforce that is empowered with the information, knowledge, skills, equipment, and support systems needed to excel across the full spectrum of Coast Guard operations.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 12:33
    Photo ID: 6320460
    VIRIN: 200812-G-DI310-5064
    Resolution: 5530x3636
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse [Image 32 of 32], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse
    Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard ANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT