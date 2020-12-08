Aids to Navigation Team Cape May replaces battery in offshore lighthouse

CAPE MAY, N.J. - The Aids to Navigation Team in Cape May replaces a battery in an offshore lighthouse, Aug. 12, 2020.



The ANT provides maintenance to approximately 600 aids to navigation throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.



Crew members from ANT Cape May traveled to the lighthouse to install a new battery provided by an Air Station Atlantic City HH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The ANT team installed the battery into the lighthouse after breaking down the wiring and removing the old battery and ensured the light was operational.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Josalyn Brown

