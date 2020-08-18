USS Princeton Sailors prepare food in the ship’s galley

200818-N-OW019-0024 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2020) Fire Controlman Seaman Joseph Zielinski, from Vincennes, Ind., washes dishes in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
