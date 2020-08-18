Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Sailors prepare food in the ship's galley

    USS Princeton Sailors prepare food in the ship’s galley

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200818-N-OW019-0024 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2020) Fire Controlman Seaman Joseph Zielinski, from Vincennes, Ind., washes dishes in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    USS Princeton Sailors prepare food in the ship's galley
    USS Princeton Sailors prepare food in the ship’s galley

    TAGS

    Galley
    USS Princeton
    CSG 11

