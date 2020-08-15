Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manuel III Minjarez, U.S. Africa Command Directorate for Intelligence at RAF Molesworth technician, scrubs the 355th Fighter Group Steeple Morden Memorial in Steeple Morden, England, during Operation TORCH-2020 memorial cleanup August 15, 2020. U.S. Africa Command Directorate for Intelligence at RAF Molesworth partnered with the American Battle Monuments Commission to host Operation TORCH-2020, where over 50 military members and their families, U.K. nationals and Boy Scout Troop #245, cleaned six WWII memorial sites to preserve American service member legacies and promote an appreciation of past American heroes among present-day USAFRICOM workforce and families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 08.15.2020
Location: STEEPLE MORDEN, CAM, GB