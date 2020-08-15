Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials [Image 4 of 14]

    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials

    STEEPLE MORDEN, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manuel III Minjarez, U.S. Africa Command Directorate for Intelligence at RAF Molesworth technician, scrubs the 355th Fighter Group Steeple Morden Memorial in Steeple Morden, England, during Operation TORCH-2020 memorial cleanup August 15, 2020. U.S. Africa Command Directorate for Intelligence at RAF Molesworth partnered with the American Battle Monuments Commission to host Operation TORCH-2020, where over 50 military members and their families, U.K. nationals and Boy Scout Troop #245, cleaned six WWII memorial sites to preserve American service member legacies and promote an appreciation of past American heroes among present-day USAFRICOM workforce and families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 09:34
    Photo ID: 6320038
    VIRIN: 200815-F-IM475-1099
    Resolution: 4512x3011
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: STEEPLE MORDEN, CAM, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials

    TAGS

    Joint
    United Kingdom
    AFRICOM
    England
    Intel
    USAFRICOM
    Air Force
    World War II
    USAF
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    VJ Day
    RAF Molesworth
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    Molesworth
    501CSW
    J2
    355th Fighter Group
    Steeple Morden Memorial
    U.S. Africa Command Directorate for Intelligence
    Operation TORCH-2020
    Litlington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT