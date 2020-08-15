Joshua Dunmire scrubs the 355th Fighter Group Steeple Morden Memorial in Steeple Morden, England, during Operation TORCH-2020 memorial cleanup August 15, 2020. U.S. Africa Command Directorate for Intelligence at RAF Molesworth partnered with the American Battle Monuments Commission to host Operation TORCH-2020, where over 50 military members and their families, U.K. nationals and Boy Scout Troop #245, cleaned six WWII memorial sites to preserve American service member legacies and promote an appreciation of past American heroes among present-day USAFRICOM workforce and families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)
Operation Torch 2020: USAFRICOM preserves WWII memorials
