200819-N-FA490-1007 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 19, 2020) A portrait of Information System Technician 2nd Class Exavier Munozpolanco, from East Meadow, New York, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 04:34 Photo ID: 6319892 VIRIN: 200819-N-FA490-1007 Resolution: 6966x4646 Size: 968.01 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Halsey Conducts Portrait Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.