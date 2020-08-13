The TITAN Org Day in Vicenza on Hoekstra Field was an event honoring the volunteers who helped support soldiers while they were self-quarantined at home on August 13, 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 03:29 Photo ID: 6319870 VIRIN: 200813-A-DR527-109 Resolution: 6538x3764 Size: 2.96 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battalion Organizational Day on Hoekstra Field [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.