    Battalion Organizational Day on Hoekstra Field [Image 4 of 6]

    Battalion Organizational Day on Hoekstra Field

    ITALY

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Vicenza Military Community got together on August 13, 2020 in honor of the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion Organizational Day. The event gave military spouses and family members the chance to mingle and participating in fun activities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Organizational Day on Hoekstra Field [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

