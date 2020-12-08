Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Support EOD Amphibious Vehicle Storage in Guam [Image 2 of 3]

    Seabees Support EOD Amphibious Vehicle Storage in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200812-N-PL249-1007 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 12, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Jansen Byram, from Paducah, Ky., and Builder 3rd Class Dakota Hanson, from Salem, Ore., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Marshall Islands, prepare the exterior of an explosive ordnance disposal amphibious vehicle storage facility for the final coat of texture paint while supporting NMCB-3’s Detail Guam. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dylan Deasy/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Construction Force

