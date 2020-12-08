Seabees Support EOD Amphibious Vehicle Storage in Guam

200812-N-PL249-1007 SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 12, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Jansen Byram, from Paducah, Ky., and Builder 3rd Class Dakota Hanson, from Salem, Ore., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Marshall Islands, prepare the exterior of an explosive ordnance disposal amphibious vehicle storage facility for the final coat of texture paint while supporting NMCB-3’s Detail Guam. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class Dylan Deasy/Released)

