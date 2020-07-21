Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AED Inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (July 20, 2020) Michael Griffith, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Morale, Welfare and Recreation Camp Shields Fitness Center sports coordinator, performs a routine inspection on an automated external defibrillator at the Camp Shields Fitness Center Jul. 20, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AED Inspection, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

