CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa (July 20, 2020) Michael Griffith, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Morale, Welfare and Recreation Camp Shields Fitness Center sports coordinator, performs a routine inspection on an automated external defibrillator at the Camp Shields Fitness Center Jul. 20, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6319794
|VIRIN:
|200720-N-QY759-0045
|Resolution:
|6803x4859
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AED Inspection, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
