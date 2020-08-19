REMOVAL BEGINS ON FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA FLOATING PIER 5

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2020) – One of the anchors of Floating Pier Number 5, Berth Number 3, on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), is lifted out of the water prior to the complete removal of the temporary pier, Aug. 19. A new pier will be constructed at the site, and its completion is expected this fall. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

