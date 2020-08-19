Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REMOVAL BEGINS ON FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA FLOATING PIER 5 [Image 1 of 3]

    JAPAN

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2020) – One of the anchors of Floating Pier Number 5, Berth Number 3, on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), is lifted out of the water prior to the complete removal of the temporary pier, Aug. 19. A new pier will be constructed at the site, and its completion is expected this fall. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    #CFAY75

