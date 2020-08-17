200817-N-ER806-1163

NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 17, 2020)

Sailors, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 and civilians, work together to transport ordnance containers aboard the Air Force Container Ship MV Major Bernard F. Fisher (T-AK 4396) at Naval Base Guam. NCHB 1 is the Navy's only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 22:16 Photo ID: 6319686 VIRIN: 200817-N-ER806-1163 Resolution: 3365x2241 Size: 931.12 KB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ordinance On-load [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.