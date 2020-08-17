Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ammo On-load [Image 2 of 8]

    Ammo On-load

    GUAM

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander Task Force 75

    200817-N-ER806-1021
    NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 17, 2020)
    Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 guide ordnance containers aboard the Air Force Container Ship MV Major Bernard F. Fisher (T-AK 4396) at Naval Base Guam. NCHB 1 is the Navy's only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 22:19
    Photo ID: 6319681
    VIRIN: 200817-N-ER806-1021
    Resolution: 3472x2312
    Size: 965.03 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo On-load [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ammo On-load
    Ammo On-load
    Ordinance On-load
    Ordinance On-load
    Ordinance On-load
    Ordinance On-load
    Ordinance On-load
    Ordinance On-load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Guam
    DOD
    Navy
    Sailor
    US Navy
    USNavy
    U.S. Department of Defense
    NCHB 1
    NCHB
    Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1
    CTF 75
    "Task Force 75
    RM689"
    NEFCPAC
    Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific
    Det. Guam
    U.S. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT