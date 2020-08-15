Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Shiloh VBSS [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Shiloh VBSS

    JAPAN

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200815-N-JL568-1010 SASEBO, Japan (August 15, 2020) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Maria Noyola, from Azusa, Calif., checks for hostile contacts during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 20:43
    Photo ID: 6319652
    VIRIN: 200815-N-JL568-1010
    Resolution: 4153x2966
    Size: 700.05 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh VBSS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Shiloh VBSS
    USS Shiloh VBSS
    USS Shiloh VBSS
    USS Shiloh VBSS
    USS Shiloh VBSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    operations
    stability
    VBSS
    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    USN
    US Navy
    #ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT