USS Shiloh VBSS

200815-N-JL568-1010 SASEBO, Japan (August 15, 2020) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Maria Noyola, from Azusa, Calif., checks for hostile contacts during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
08.15.2020
08.18.2020
