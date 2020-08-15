USS Shiloh VBSS

200815-N-JL568-1020 SASEBO, Japan (August 15, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Andrew Oliveira, from Gustine, Calif., checks for hostile contacts during a visit, board, search, and seizure exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

