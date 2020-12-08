U.S Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division transport troops during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020. MCCREs are conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Marvin E. Lopez Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:35 Photo ID: 6319455 VIRIN: 200812-M-YJ660-238 Resolution: 4312x3450 Size: 9.31 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 MCCRE [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Marvin Lopeznavarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.