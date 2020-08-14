Graduating basic military training trainees march off of the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad during the BMT graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 14, 2020. Nearly 60 trainees from the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 completed the six-week BMT course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:21 Photo ID: 6319377 VIRIN: 200814-F-BD983-0246 Resolution: 5280x3484 Size: 2.29 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler BMT Graduation Ceremony August 14, 2020 [Image 62 of 62], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.