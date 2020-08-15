Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023 [Image 5 of 10]

    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy – With social distancing and mask wearing in place, cadets apart of the Class of 2023 march out to begin the traditional Run to the Rock. The Run to the Rock is the formal finale of the fourth-class year when the fourth-class cadets are recognized as upper-class cadets and are allowed to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their flight caps. Generally, this event takes place in the early spring for the fourth-class cadets. However, due to COVID precautions set forth in March 2020, recognition events for the Class of 2023 were delayed till the start of the 2020 –21 school year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 16:35
    Photo ID: 6319252
    VIRIN: 200815-F-YV474-1020
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Run to the Rock - Class of 2023 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT