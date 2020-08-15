Run to the Rock - Class of 2023

U.S. Air Force Academy – With social distancing and mask wearing in place, cadets apart of the Class of 2023 march out to begin the traditional Run to the Rock. The Run to the Rock is the formal finale of the fourth-class year when the fourth-class cadets are recognized as upper-class cadets and are allowed to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their flight caps. Generally, this event takes place in the early spring for the fourth-class cadets. However, due to COVID precautions set forth in March 2020, recognition events for the Class of 2023 were delayed till the start of the 2020 –21 school year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

