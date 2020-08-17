A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, rappels from the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, August, 17, 2020. The 47- foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|08.17.2020
|08.18.2020 15:28
|6319019
|200817-M-BK403-0975
|4569x3199
|1.7 MB
|US
|6
|0
|0
This work, Mike Company Rappel Tower [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
