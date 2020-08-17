Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Rappel Tower [Image 3 of 3]

    Mike Company Rappel Tower

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, rappels from the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, August, 17, 2020. The 47- foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Rappel Tower [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

