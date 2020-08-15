Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard’s Marksmanship Advisory Council Region VI Marksmanship Championship [Image 8 of 8]

    National Guard’s Marksmanship Advisory Council Region VI Marksmanship Championship

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Airmen run to their next firing position at the Known Distance Individual Rifle Range during the Marksmanship Advisory Council Regional Six Marksmanship Championships, Aug. 15, 2020 at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming. (Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard’s Marksmanship Advisory Council Region VI Marksmanship Championship [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

