Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NWDC Mission

    NWDC Mission

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Command

    Mission: NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities.

    BACKGROUND: Command professionals work to innovate, improve capabilities, develop courses of action, train the fleet, enhance tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), analyze operations, and foster cross-domain integration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 13:38
    Photo ID: 6318899
    VIRIN: 200818-N-CI980-1001
    Resolution: 1970x616
    Size: 598.89 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWDC Mission, by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Warfare Development Command
    NWDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT