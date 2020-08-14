Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Berge, a drop zone support team leader with higher headquarters company, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), communicates current wind measurements to the departure airfield control officer (DACO) during a large scale airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. The unit conducted non-tactical airborne operations in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their jumpmasters. (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Photo ID: 6318819
    VIRIN: 200814-A-BD830-012
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    United States Civil Affairs Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    361st TPASE

