404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Berge, a drop zone support team leader with higher headquarters company, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), communicates current wind measurements to the departure airfield control officer (DACO) during a large scale airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. The unit conducted non-tactical airborne operations in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their jumpmasters. (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

