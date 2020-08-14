404th Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Operations

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Berge, a drop zone support team leader with higher headquarters company, United States Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), communicates current wind measurements to the departure airfield control officer (DACO) during a large scale airborne operation here on Aug. 14, 2020. The unit conducted non-tactical airborne operations in order to maintain mission readiness and proficiency among their jumpmasters. (U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)
Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6318819
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-BD830-012
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|3.46 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
