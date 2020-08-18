Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cover Me

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Spc. Ravenne Eschbach 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Romanian soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Battalion Calugareni, 1st Brigade Argedaua guard their battle positions in the Hohenfels Training Area on Aug. 18, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (Photo by Spc. Ravenne Eschbach)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 11:34
    Photo ID: 6318782
    VIRIN: 200818-A-NP687-262
    Resolution: 4899x3229
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    This work, Cover Me [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Ravenne Eschbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    Strong Europe
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    Ravenne Eschbach

