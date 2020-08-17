Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, exits out of the gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 17, 2020. Training for CBRN defense is an event which recruits are exposed to chlorobenzylidene malonitrile, or CS gas, in order to familiarize themselves with the use of a gasmask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6318727
|VIRIN:
|200817-M-IG436-0176
|Resolution:
|5767x3729
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mike Company Gas Chamber [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
