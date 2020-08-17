Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Gas Chamber [Image 4 of 9]

    Mike Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A Marine with Field Training Company, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, watches the recruits while they execute the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 17, 2020. Training for CBRN defense is an event which recruits are exposed to chlorobenzylidene malonitrile, or CS gas, in order to familiarize themselves with the use of a gasmask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

