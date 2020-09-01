Army Materiel Command's Commander Gen. Ed Daly is challenging his subordinate leaders to conduct self-assessments and identify ways to promote diversity and inclusion throughout the organization's enterprise in support of the Army's Project Inclusion initiative.
This work, Daly challenges MSC commanders during Project Inclusion update, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS
Daly challenges MSC commanders during Project Inclusion update
