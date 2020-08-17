Camp Lemonnier Sailors Frocked

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 17, 2020) Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, left, places the 1st class petty officer insignia on Yeoman 1st Class Kevin I. Morgan during a frocking ceremony, August 17, 2020. Schuman frocked 11 Sailors in a traditional ceremony held on base. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

