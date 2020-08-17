Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Sailors Frocked [Image 8 of 15]

    Camp Lemonnier Sailors Frocked

    DJIBOUTI

    08.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Aug. 17, 2020) Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, left, places the 2nd class petty officer insignia on Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jorge B. Balda during a frocking ceremony, August 17, 2020. Schuman frocked 11 Sailors in a traditional ceremony held on base. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Advancement
    Forward-deployed
    Frocking
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

