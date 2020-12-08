USS America transits the Philippine Sea

200812-N-NJ919-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits the Philippine Sea while conducting routine operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

