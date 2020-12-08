Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America transits the Philippine Sea

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200812-N-NJ919-1072 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits the Philippine Sea while conducting routine operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America transits the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

