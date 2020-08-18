Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Halsey Conducts Pre-planned Response Training [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Halsey Conducts Pre-planned Response Training

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200818-N-FA490-1142 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 18, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Cody Patterson, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), fires training rounds from an M203 grenade launcher during pre-planned response training. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

