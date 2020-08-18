200818-N-FA490-1089 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 18, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Triston Brayman, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), fires training rounds from an M203 grenade launcher during pre-planned response (PPR) training. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 00:15 Photo ID: 6318320 VIRIN: 200818-N-FA490-1089 Resolution: 7412x4944 Size: 1.37 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Halsey Conducts Pre-planned Response Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.