200818-N-FA490-1044 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 18, 2020) Cmdr. Kelechi Ndukwe, executive officer, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), fires training rounds from an M203 grenade launcher during pre-planned response (PPR) training. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6318313
|VIRIN:
|200818-N-FA490-1044
|Resolution:
|7779x5189
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Halsey Conducts Pre-planned Response Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
