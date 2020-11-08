Marines with VMM-268 conduct raid with 25th ID

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (VMM-268) transported U.S. Army soldiers with 25th Infantry Division in an MV-22 Osprey to Schofield Barracks for an aerial insertion on Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. Marines and soldiers conducted the training to enhance combat readiness and joint operations proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)

