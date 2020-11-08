U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (VMM-268) prepare to extract soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, conducting a simulated casualty evacuation using an MV-22 Osprey from Makua Valley landing zone, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. Marines and soldiers conducted the training to enhance combat readiness and joint operations proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 22:33
|Photo ID:
|6318295
|VIRIN:
|200811-M-TL103-0006
|Resolution:
|5660x3184
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|MAKUA VALLEY, HI, US
This work, Marines with VMM-268 conduct raid with 25th ID [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
