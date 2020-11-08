Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with VMM-268 conduct raid with 25th ID [Image 6 of 7]

    Marines with VMM-268 conduct raid with 25th ID

    MAKUA VALLEY, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Tso 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (VMM-268) prepare to extract soldiers with 25th Infantry Division, conducting a simulated casualty evacuation using an MV-22 Osprey from Makua Valley landing zone, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. Marines and soldiers conducted the training to enhance combat readiness and joint operations proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 22:33
    Photo ID: 6318295
    VIRIN: 200811-M-TL103-0006
    Resolution: 5660x3184
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: MAKUA VALLEY, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with VMM-268 conduct raid with 25th ID [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    train
    25th Infantry Division
    USMC
    capability
    Schofield Barracks
    soldiers
    joint operations
    together
    III MEF
    MAG-24
    enhances
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268
    VMM-268
    MAGTF-Hawaii
    aerial insert exercise

