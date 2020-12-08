200812-N-JL568-1079 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 12, 2020) A portrait of Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Ramos, from Tracy, Calif., during a fire fighting drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 20:03
|Photo ID:
|6318195
|VIRIN:
|200812-N-JL568-1079
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|662.94 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh DCTT [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT