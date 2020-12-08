Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh DCTT

    USS Shiloh DCTT

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200812-N-JL568-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 12, 2020) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Charles Gaudin, from Elizabeth, N.J., simulates a class bravo fire during a damage control training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 20:02
    VIRIN: 200812-N-JL568-1014
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh DCTT [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

