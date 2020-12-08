200812-N-JL568-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 12, 2020) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Charles Gaudin, from Elizabeth, N.J., simulates a class bravo fire during a damage control training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|08.12.2020
|08.17.2020 20:02
|6318191
|200812-N-JL568-1014
|5568x3712
|690.87 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS Shiloh DCTT [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
