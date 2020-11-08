USS Shiloh Watch

200811-N-JL568-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 11, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Dekourious Curtis, from Houston, stands watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

